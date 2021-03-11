New scholarship coming to NEO A&M

MIAMI, Ok. — A newly endowed scholarship has been established at NEO A&M in Miami.

Ronnie Eads recently donated $60,000 to the college’s development foundation to endow a scholarship in the name of his late wife, Janet Marlow Eads and himself. It will help students in the Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas areas.

Applicants must be an education, business, or industrial technology engineering major. Based on market returns – the scholarship will provide $1,000 to one or more students each year.

Destiny Bridgeman, NEO Sophomore, said, “The endowment scholarship I received is allowed me to purchase my own art supplies and as a art major that is incredibly important to have your own supplies and create on your own time as well as in the classroom.”

Mr. Eads established the scholarship last month to commemorate his late wife’s birthday.