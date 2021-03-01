New scholarship benefits nursing students

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — A scholarship has gone live – and honors the very first employee of the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas.

The Nancy Evans Community Health Nursing Scholarship will help students who want to pursue a nursing degree. It’s only available to students who are in the last year of their two or four year nursing program.

Applications will be accepted on a rotating schedule. This year will be designated for the Irene Ransom Bradley School of Nursing at Pitt State.

The application process is open until the end of the month.