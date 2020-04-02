New sales tax starts in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s sales tax costs a little more today.

April first is the official start of a new half cent sales tax – paying off the city fire and pension fund.

That means customers will now spend about eight an a half cents at checkout.

Preliminary estimates pointed to revenue of about seven million dollars a year – but changes in spending habits prompted by the coronavirus could drop that number.

Leslie Haase, Joplin Finance Director, said, “Obviously right now sales are probably down but hopefully that will recover and the projections will be on target.”

Joplin voters approved the sales tax increase last November, limiting it to 12 years or whenever the pension plan was paid off.