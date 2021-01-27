New robot for surgeries coming to Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A state of the art way to fight prostate cancer has officially found its way to Joplin. We meet Freeman Health System’s Dr. David Anderson as he preps for his first robotic surgery at the hospital next month.

Dr. David Anderson, Freeman Health System Robotic Urologic Surgeon, said, “It allows this area to access techniques that are expertise, I guess.”

No, you’re not seeing things. That is, in fact, a surgery done entirely using a robot.

“This level of operation, a lot of patients are used to having to travel to Kansas City, to other areas of the country, now they can get this done here at home.”

Freeman Health System Robotic Urologic Surgeon Dr. David Anderson is using the hospital’s new Davinci XI Robot to tackle prostate cancer in his patients.

“This technique is done through several small incisions — 6 one centimeter incisions, if you will. So, patients now spend the night in the hospital instead of 3 or 4 days. They’re back to normal in 2 to 3 weeks.”

Robotic surgery differs from traditional surgery, not just for the patient, but for Dr. Anderson as well.

“Surgeons typically use their hands a lot inside a patient. And, so, they have the ability to touch and feel things.”

The robot takes that ability away — but the result is still beneficial for both the patient and surgeon.

“When you do a thousand of these, you sort of learn to touch with your eyes. And, you can see when the tissues are not behaving the way they way they’re supposed to, you go a different direction or do something else.”

Specifically, in prostate cancer, Dr. Anderson acknowledges he’s trying to preserve as much of the tissue as possible while getting the cancer out.

“So, you just have better accuracy, better precision. Plus, with the technology, I can see with ten power magnification, so I can see almost under a microscope to the level of seeing tissues better.”

And — you heard him right — he’s done more than 1,000 procedures using the robot so far. He’s had his practice since 2005, and been in robotics since 2008 — now he’s right here in the Four State Region.

“My practice has morphed into this simply because of the robot. When I was at Iowa, we had access to it early on. I had access to it in my training program. I’ve done a lot of this for a lot of years now, so I can bring this technology here.”

The Davinci Robot won’t just be used for prostate cancer — it could be used for kidney and bladder cancers, as well as several other surgeries. Dr. Anderson is planning his first procedure at Freeman Health System next month.