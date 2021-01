WEBB CITY, Mo. — Workers in Webb City are getting ready to add a new road in King Jack Park.

The new driving surface will serve as a one way exit from the farmer’s market on the East side of the park. The new exit road will initially be gravel, although long term plans call to pave it at a later date, as well as the expanded parking area on the South.

The farmer’s market is continuing winter operations and will be open Saturday from nine to noon.