New reward offered in Lawrence County cemetery vandalism

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. - The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is adding a reward to find whoever vandalized a cemetery near Verona over the weekend.

The sheriff's office is offering a $1,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. The Lee Cemetery Association is already offering a $1,000 reward in the case.

According to the sheriff's office, approximately 50 headstones were damaged or destroyed over the weekend. Some of those date back to the 1800s.

If you know anything about the case, you can submit tips through the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office website or through the Barry/Lawrence County Crimestoppers website.