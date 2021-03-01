NEVADA, Mo. — There’s a new fast-food chain making its way to Nevada.

Freddy’s is the first fast-food chain coming to the city in more than a decade and it’s also bringing 80 jobs to the community.

“Out of our 400 stores, this is not a typical location for us, but we’re happy to be here.”

Not only is a new restaurant coming to Nevada, but it’s the first time a fast food chain has come to the city in 13 years.

Aimee Meyer – Nevada Freddy’s Owner Operator, said, “It really took a lot of salesmanship on all of our part because Nevada is not your typical size that you would see a franchise like Freddy’s coming into.”

But with hard work and perseverance, they were able to make it happen.

George Knox – Nevada Mayor, said, “I gotta tell ya, I’m excited. I’m excited that we have local people doing local business bringing a national franchise in here that’s gonna really make a difference for all of us.”

Not only does Mayor Knox say this will make a difference for Nevada, but Freddy’s C.E.O says the new location has special significance with it being so close to the restaurant’s roots in Wichita.

Randy Simon – Freddy’s CEO, said, “To have a Freddy’s here that I can call home now, this will be my home away from home.”

Aimee Meyer – Nevada Freddy’s Owner Operator, said, “It’s been a long time coming and the process is slow, lots of work, lots of hard work, lots of dedication, lots of conversations happening to get to this point, but finally feels like we’re crossing the barrier. Now the real work starts.”

Along with the construction of the chain, connecting roads are being widened from 22 feet to 30 feet with curbs and gutters. This will help with traffic coming in and out of Freddy’s as well as surrounding businesses. The mayor tells me this new restaurant is just a stepping stone, there’s more city leaders have planned in the next six to eight months — so stay tuned.