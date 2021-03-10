New resource to benefit women who own businesses in the Four States

FOUR STATE AREA — A new resource will soon be available to select business owners in rural communities.

Women are the focus.

It’s called the New Growth Women’s Business Center and they are working to make sure every woman owned business is taken care of. They want everyone to have access to the resources they need to start and run a business, free of charge.

Sydney Anselmi, Audacious Owner, said, “Anything in our area and everywhere that we can do to support women owned businesses is important.”

To do this, a new women’s business center will be coming to Southeast Kansas and Missouri.

Lisa Zimmerman, New Growth Women’s Business Center, said, “We have Bourbon and Crawford here in Kansas and then we have 13 more counties in the western central Missouri area.”

Wanting to make sure women owned businesses in rural areas have the resources they need. With a growing market, this makes areas like Pittsburg crucial in their 15 county plan.

“Almost 90% of the newer small businesses going in in Pittsburg were women owned.”

“We are really blessed to live in a community where entrepreneurs are supported and that women businesses and entrepreneurs are treated the same by our partners like the Chamber of Commerce and small business centers, that they support women just as equally as they support men,” said Anselmi.

In several cases, rural communities find themselves overlooked by national and state programs.

“A lot of times there will be federal programs and even state programs that are put out into the urban markets and then they eventually make their way to our rural markets but sometimes the program dollars have dried up,” said Zimmerman.

To combat this, the New Growth Women’s Business Center will be setting up office in downtown Pittsburg.

“Boots on the ground you know, helping people where they are, we can’t help with community and small business development if we’re not in the community seeing what’s happening.”

To help bring women entrepreneurs what they need to start a business, in a place which means a lot to them.

“We’re shopping and buying and curating our stores for the community we know by name,” said Anselmi.

While the physical headquarters will be based out of El Dorado Springs, Missouri and there will be someone based out of the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce. All of this should be set up and ready to go by the beginning of April.