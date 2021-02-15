New report shows positive trends in downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Downtown Joplin Alliance has a new report showing continuing progress in developing the Main Street Region.

What do the numbers say? It’s showing good progress for the downtown area. Something that’s not hard to spot, even on a snowy Monday.

Stan Heater, Joplin, said, “It was kind of one of those things where I had to.”

So Stan Heater was happy to find the shovel he needed at Pearl Brothers downtown.

“For the past couple of years we haven’t really needed any of that.”

Heater was one of a steady stream of shoppers at the hardware store, looking for cold weather supplies.

William Bell, Pearl Brothers, said, “Oh, the past week, we’ve moved about 15 pallets of rock salt alone which is a very large amount for this store.”

Pearl Brothers is just one of a growing list of businesses in the downtown area. It’s been around for years, but according to the Downtown Joplin Alliance, there are now 54 new businesses added downtown since 2017.

A new report from the group says that’s everything from salons and breweries to bakeries. More than 100 workers now have jobs thanks to those additions. And new storefronts are on the horizon, including the developing Bartlett’s Shoe Company. DJA adds that more than $54 million has been spent on construction and renovations downtown, with a continuing focus on sites that need help like the Olivia Apartments.

Other sites in the Endangered Properties Program include the Carnegie Library, Thomas Fruit Company Building, and Union Depot. The report also points out that they are currently planning on relaunching Third Thursday programming in April – although that could change.