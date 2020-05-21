New report gives Joplin water quality seal of approval

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin customers use nearly 13 million gallons of water a day – and a new report is giving the quality of that water a seal of approval.

Turn on the tap – and you know what to expect.

Annual testing ensures that’s safe for cleaning and drinking.

Christy Barnhart, MO Am Water, said, “It’s important that people know that not only do we meet the requirements but we exceed them. And tap water is, is safe to drink and in fact is a very high quality.”

Joplin’s water quality report looks at a long list of potential risky substances that could flow in underground pipes.

“There are a range of things they look for, metals, minerals, things that would be harmful in the drinking water.”

Christy Barnhart with Missouri American Water Company points out it’s also virus free.

“Basically your drinking water remains unaffected by covid-19. I know that in the beginning I saw a lot of people stocking up on bottled. And I really want to reassure people that our treatment process is designed to remove all kinds of things all kinds of things from the water including viruses.”

“Our job is to make sure that we provide safe, reliable drinking water to the residents of joplin and that’s what we do each and every day.”

To read the report, follow the link below.

https://amwater.com/moaw/water-quality/water-quality-reports/joplin