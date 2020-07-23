New proposal in Ft. Scott could allow alcohol sales on weekends and holidays

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — Fort Scott residents will be able to purchase alcohol on weekends and holidays if a new proposal is passed.

This topic came up during Tuesday’s city commission meeting.

If passed, residents and travelers would no longer have to go outside of Fort Scott for alcohol on those days.

And one commissioner says economically speaking, it’s a step in the right direction.

About 15 years ago, Fort Scott residents voted to prohibit the sale of alcohol on Sundays and holidays.

But one city commissioner is looking to change that.

Commissioner Kevin Allen says this proposal comes after what should have been a big weekend in sales taxes for Fort Scott.

Kevin Allen, City Commissioner, Fort Scott, said, “On the 4th of July, the 4th fell on a Saturday, and so they couldn’t sell on a Saturday or they couldn’t sell on that following Sunday. So that left two days of revenue that was gone.”

Those in favor of the proposal say the change would be a good thing.

Annette Bogan, Fort Scott Resident, said, “We’ve always had to go across the stateline or out of county to purchase alcohol. And it’s just an inconvenience when our town could be using the revenue here.”

The proposal is getting some push back though, as some think this change could go against their beliefs.

“What you’ll see mainly is religious beliefs come in, things of that nature, which is fine, that’s all a part of the American process and I honor and respect those as well as I do other people’s opinions,” said Allen.

The legislation is being written up to be presented at the next city commission meeting.

If passed by commissioners, it will go to a ballot to be voted on.