New property to expand Cottey College

NEVADA, Mo. — The foot print of Cottey College is growing.

The Nevada campus is growing by nearly three acres.

The property is immediately west of the campus between Tower Street and Woods Supermarket.

The current owner of the property approached the college about its possible sale, and the Cottey Board of Trustees agreed with the purchase.

The property already contains some apartments and could be used for additional housing for 3rd and 4th year students.

Although no purchase price has been announced, school officials say the money came out of an endowment fund.