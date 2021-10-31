New projects underway at Girard Public Library

GIRARD, Ks. — The first of several new projects have been revealed at the Girard Public Library.

The library finished construction of a new LED sign made possible through an American Rescue Plan Act grant.



The project was made possible through a partnership with the state of Kansas and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.



In addition, the library has two more projects in the works.



This includes two solar powered Wi-Fi enabled charging benches and one solar powered, Wi-Fi enabled charging picnic table.