New project underway to evaluate Carthage’s economy

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A new project is underway to evaluate the Carthage economy and find ways to attract new business and expand those already in town.

10 year old Jasper Diggs is starting his day with something sweet.

Jasper Diggs, Carthage, said, “I got a strawberry smoothie.”

He’s one of the many customers patronizing Mother Road Coffee on the square. And Wednesday was a good day for business.

Natasha Jones, Mother Road Coffee Shop, said, “We’ve had a lot of customers, um iced coffee, hot coffee – so even though it’s probably 90 degrees outside people are still getting coffees.”

Owner Natasha Jones just took over last Spring.

“March 21st, the next day corona, there was a plummet and business and customers.”

She says business has improved since then, with new services like curbside delivery, but it still fluctuates. Keeping and growing companies like Mother Road Coffee in town is one of the top goals of a new effort.

It’s called Gro 3.0: Growth in the rural Ozarks – a three year effort to improve the local economy.

The initial report focuses on community trends, like the population, education, and the types of jobs available. It sets goals for the future, including attracting new business, addressing rundown properties, improving public infrastructure, and expanding existing businesses.

“Carthage is just one of those towns, we couldn’t have gotten a better atmosphere.”