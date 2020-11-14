New project highlights Webb City’s history

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb city residents now have a new option to learn about the background of their community.

Trisha Wingebach, WC Project Designer, said, “This was a huge undertaking.”

Tracking the history of Webb City, tracking down photos, and building it all into a series of panels at King Jack Park.

“Around the turn of the century, King Jack Park was one of the biggest mines in the area, Sucker Flat Mine. It produced Webb City in general produced the largest amount of lead and zinc in the world.”

Also early transportation including streetcars and trains.

“Those street cars were, shuttled 8 million people, passengers over the lifetime of the streetcar.”

Even the name of the park itself, chosen through a contest decades ago.

“Lead ore, zinc ore, a lot of people don’t know what that looks like. there are some pictures of that. And that ore is called jack which is what, how the park got it’s name.”

The panels trace the towns history up to the present day, including recent changes to transform the abandoned mine.

“The parks and rec department, the city as well as federal government have been working to restore this mine land into usable space so we have these beautiful lakes, pavilion and park for the community to enjoy.”

The panels sit inside the pavilions across from the King Jack Park lakes.