New programs being discussed by Kansas farmers

KANSAS — Local farmers are meeting to discuss government programs that would best suit them for crop growing in Kansas.

Farmers gathered at the K-State Research And Extension Office to discuss the pros and cons of the most recent farm bill.

The bill offers two options for farmers, ARC or PLC.

According to the USDA, the ARC program is an income support program that provides payments when actual crop revenue declines below a specified guarantee level.

The PLC program provides income support payments when the effective price for when a covered commodity falls below its effective reference price.

Agricultural experts helped them figure out their best options.

Dale Helwig, Agricultural Agent, K-State Research & Extension, said, “So farmers had to choose between which of the two programs. In 2013, it was a 5 year decision. So there was a lot of stress put on the farmers because they didn’t know which program to pick because they may or may not get paid in one, or both, or neither one of the programs and so that put a lot of stress on it. The 2018 farm bill we really appreciate legislators making it a 2 year decision this first time and then a one year decision after that.”

Helwig says farmers are able to make the best decision based on market trends.