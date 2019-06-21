New program launches to fight poultry issues in State of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA —

Oklahoma’s Coordinating Council on Poultry launches a new program to combat the many poultry issues the state has been facing.

The council has received money appropriated to benefit the Oklahoma Department of Conservation and the state’s commission. The funding is a mixture of state appropriations, private and federal matching funds. The council’s goal is to work with communities and develop community conservation districts. Cherokee Nation, Oklahoma Conservation Commission, and other industry professionals have been meeting with the council.

“It’s a new program so right now we are defining how the program is going to run and how this money will be dispersed. It’s just one of the things that I said I would do last year when it became a really hot issue is look for solutions.” State Representative Josh West, Oklahoma District 5

West adds the program will allow them to create guidelines for barriers so people don’t have to directly see the poultry houses. Water studies will also be performed.