New program focusing on healthy dating at Lafayette House

JOPLIN, Mo. — Until now, most of the efforts of local domestic abuse shelters have been geared towards providing a safe place for victims to go after the fact. But a new program is designed to prevent that abuse from ever happening in the first place.

Lafayette House, and shelters like it, are a safe place for victims of domestic abuse and, if necessary, their children to go once something terrible has already happened. But a new program starting next semester for all three Joplin middle schools is designed to break the cycle of violence.

The goal of the Dating Matters Program is to prevent young women from ever having to come to Lafayette House in the first places.

Katy Johnson, Lafayette House, said, “So it’s for males and females, the program is, so it’s anywhere from what does a healthy friendship look like while they’re going through school, and when ever they start dating what does a dating relationship look like, so consent, how to speak to one and other, how to use those relationships and move forward in their adult life as well.”

It will help young people to recognize warning signs that a relationship between two people are likely to turn violent in the future, as well as teaching students what behaviors are acceptable and unacceptable in a relationship.

The dating matters program was developed by the CDC and will not only be taught by employees of Lafayette House, but also with the help of students in the JHS Girls Club.

Girl’s Club Advisor Amber Cooney says the information will have a bigger impact on students from all three Joplin middle schools when it comes from their slightly older peers.

Amber Cooney, J.H.S. Teacher, Girls Club Sponsor, said, “To have a teenager who has just lived some of these first relationships and maybe is still living these first relationships I think is important because it’s just someone near your age that you identify with that can relate to you with some fresh experience.”

Dating matters is being funded through a $41,000 grant to Lafayette House from the Joplin Regional Community Foundation.