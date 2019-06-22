New program at MSSU helps teacher education students in McDonald County District

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. —

A new program at Missouri Southern will create a unique opportunity for some teacher education students.

The Higher Learning Commission has approved an off-site cohort in the McDonald County R-1 School District. Students will be able to complete their BSE in Elementary Education for grades one through six at the cohort, meaning they won’t have to go to the Joplin campus to take classes.

The two-year program will take students from admission to graduation, and will include practicum or field placements at a partner school. The cohort geographical location is particularly useful for MSSU students and transfer students in that area. It also helps many students who are also parents since classes will begin at 9 am and finish by mid-afternoon. Students will also get the opportunity to do their student teaching in the R-1 District through this cohort.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held next month to celebrate the new program.

It will be Wednesday, July 10th at 10 am at McDonald County High School.