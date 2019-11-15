New private school coming to Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new school will open up in the Joplin area next year – a private school with a focus on gifted students and special education.

Perspectives Preparatory Academy in north Joplin, the first expansion for a successful private school in Springfield.

It will open in what was North Point Church.

The student to teacher ratio is four to one in classes that have a 50/50 mix of typical students and those with differing abilities.

That covers a wide range of students, like the founders autistic son.

The school first tested summer classes, something that made a big impact.

Josh Ungaro with Perspectives Prep School said, “The children that had a hard time socially really learned from their peers on how to act in those situations. Or we went from our child who wouldn’t even look at a ride to riding everything at Silver Dollar City in a short summer.”

The school focuses on three goals: Inclusion, advocacy and strength based learning.

The school partners with the Theramotion Clinic, which provides therapy both for students on-site as well as others in the community.

The school is taking applications and hopes to open early next year.

The application can be found at their website.

https://www.perspectivespreparatory.com/