New private school coming to Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new school will open up in the Joplin area next year – a private school with a focus on gifted students and special education.
Perspectives Preparatory Academy in north Joplin, the first expansion for a successful private school in Springfield.
It will open in what was North Point Church.
The student to teacher ratio is four to one in classes that have a 50/50 mix of typical students and those with differing abilities.
That covers a wide range of students, like the founders autistic son.
The school first tested summer classes, something that made a big impact.
Josh Ungaro with Perspectives Prep School said, “The children that had a hard time socially really learned from their peers on how to act in those situations. Or we went from our child who wouldn’t even look at a ride to riding everything at Silver Dollar City in a short summer.”
The school focuses on three goals: Inclusion, advocacy and strength based learning.
The school partners with the Theramotion Clinic, which provides therapy both for students on-site as well as others in the community.
The school is taking applications and hopes to open early next year.
The application can be found at their website.
https://www.perspectivespreparatory.com/