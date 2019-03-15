New principal ready to take the reigns at Neosho High School

NEOSHO, Mo. - Neosho schools is welcoming a new principal to the district.

Trent Barratt will begin his duties as Neosho High School principal in July. He has 10 years as an educator under his belt, with his last position being the principal of Anderson Elementary in Mcdonald County.

Neosho school's superintendent Dr. Jim Cummins says, "I am confident his energy and vision for where the high school can go will be evident as he begins building relationships with students, staff and the community."

Barratt will be taking over for current principal Darren Cook, who will be retiring after working in the district for 27 years.

