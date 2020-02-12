New principal named in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pittsburg Community Schools Board of Education has named Kelsey Boulware as the new Principal at Westside Elementary.

Boulware currently teaches 6th grade English at Pittsburg Community Middle School and has ten years of experience in teaching and as a building Principal.

Westside’s current Principal Ann Lee will be the new Principal at Lakeside Elementary following Rhonda White’s retirement at the end of this academic year.

Boulware will begin her role at Westside Elementary July 1st.