New president of Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce takes office

MIAMI, Okla. – Charlotte Howe has officially taken office as the new Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce president.

She is originally from Jay, Oklahoma. Howe most recently served three years on the board of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, covering 19 counties in Northeast Oklahoma. She says she sees a lot of potential in Miami.

Thursday was her first day and she says has received major support from the Miami community. Howe hopes Miami can become a regional leader helping smaller communities enhance their economic development.

“Another goal of mine is to make sure that we are being good stewards and partners with the tribes in this area. They to me are one of the biggest assets and incentives Oklahoma has especially in economic development. So I want to get to know them better and see if I can be a better resource for them.” Charlotte Howe, Miami Chamber Of Commerce President

Howe is looking to partner with other communities like Grove to also improve marketing tactics across the region. She says she has an open door policy and will always take suggestions from the community.