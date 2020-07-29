New prescription service available at Cox Baron County

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — A fast, convenient prescription delivery service is now available to some patients around Lamar.

Cox Health in Barton County wants to save patients time and money, so they’ve decided to provide a new service to hospital patients and patients at the medical one clinic who need prescriptions ordered or refilled.

Routine prescriptions can now be ordered and delivered curbside by pharmacy staff.

For clinic patients, a provider or nurse will ask the patient if they would like to have their prescription filled prior to leaving the office, and they will deliver the medication to the patient in the office.

Mica Henry, Pharmacy Site Manager, said, “We’ve been able to have patients prescriptions to them before they’re done getting all their testing and stuff done here. So, before they were even scheduled to leave, their prescriptions are ready for them. So it’s been very timely for them and it costs no more than it would at any other pharmacy.”

Henry says the patient response has been great and they’re excited to continue offering the best care to their patients.

When it comes time for a refill, patients will need to call Cox Barton County’s Pharmacy at 417-681-5217.