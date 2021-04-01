New poll shows fewer than 50% of Americans belong to a church, synagogue, or mosque

JOPLIN, Mo. — You obviously won’t be alone if you attend a place of worship this Easter weekend, but according to a recent study you won’t be in the majority.

For the first time in Gallup Poll history, which is over 80 years, a majority of Americans don’t belong to any house of worship. According to the poll, only 47% of U.S. residents claimed to belong to a church, synagogue, or mosque during 2020.

Andrew Moyer, Pastor, The Light At Joplin, said, “For my personal experience, I grew up in a house without Christianity at all, so my parents didn’t take me to church, my grand parents didn’t go to church, my great grandparents didn’t go to church.”

One possible explanation could be generational. Children, like him, raised in a family without religion are more likely to not to go church, and moyer says he’s trying to break that cycle, but says actions sometimes can speak louder than words.

“We already have segments of our life, the place were we get coffee, the place that we work, our schools, whatever, we can just love the people there and then we can give them a reason for why we would do that, why would we go out of our way, so I think yes, we need to start having conversations with people who don’t go to church, but often they’re people we talk to everyday anyway.”

Rodney Rambo has been a pastor in the Four State Area for nearly 15 years and he’s not surprised by these statistics and in fact, he wouldn’t be surprised to see even more churches go under in the next few years.

Rodney Rambo, Pastor, Rooted Church, said, “The church decline even in the past ten years since the tornado, you know a lot of churches that existed at that time just due to the financial, emotional, relational cost of our city being rebuilt no longer exist and so that statistic is becoming more and more true here.”

Ironically, he says the pandemic may end up bringing some people back to houses of worship or to one for the first time, since so many have put their services on social media.

“A lot easier to watch five minutes of video and kind of get an idea on a stream than it is to kind of commit to the whole thing when you walk in the doors so I definitely think a lot of churches have seen some of that”