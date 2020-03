PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pittsburg City Commission has approved the purchase of two new police vehicles.

Last night, the commission approved the Pittsburg Police Department’s request to waive the city bid policy for capital purchases so they could purchase new vehicles.

The two 2020 Dodge Durango Police package SUVs would cost a little more than $60,000.

The department will utilize the state of Kansas Vehicle Purchasing Contract.

No word yet on when they vehicles will be purchased.