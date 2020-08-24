New Police Chief in Anderson

ANDERSON, Mo. — The City of Anderson welcomes in a new police chief.

David Abbott was recently sworn in as the department’s new chief.

Chief Abbott has been in law enforcement since 2007, working as a deputy for the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office and as a member of the Southwest Missouri drug task force.

Chief Abbott grew up in Anderson, and he says this new position will allow him to help his community even further.

Chief David Abbott, Anderson Police Dept., says, “It’s really important to me because I really care about this community and I want to do the best I can for the citizens here.”

In this new position, Abbott plans to crack down on drugs in the community.