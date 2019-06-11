New place for area kids coming soon to Carthage

Carthage could soon have a new place for area kids to hang out and get a free meal.

Tuesday night, Carthage City Council will vote to give final approval to the Fair Acres YMCA to purchase The Game On building near the square. The Fair Acres Y would be using a $1.4 million grant from the McCune Brooks Regional Hospital trust to buy the facility. YMCA officials say the focus for the facility will be kids, namely the food insecure. They will also continue the offer the same activities as before, but with added features.

“What we’re also trying to do is, add a different element to Carthage that we don’t have. An indoor playground that can host large amounts of people, that’ll be open year round. And also a feeding program that’ll allow kids in the summers and in the school years to receive free dinners,” says Jonathan Roberts, Fair Acres YMCA Executive Director.

In addition to The Game On facility, the Fair Acres Y has also purchased another property on the square. That is being turned into an express fitness center.

