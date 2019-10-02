New Pittsburg Police program looks to help track down owners of stolen bicycles

Pittsburg Police starts their new bike registration program.

Residents can bring their bikes to the police department and officers will then take a photo of the bike and take down the serial number. The owner will receive an identification label from the department to put on the bike in the case of it getting lost or stolen. That information will be put into their database to help officials locate the missing property faster than they have before.

The program is something the community pushed for in hopes of getting stolen bikes back to their rightful owners.

“A number of times, law enforcement officers in this department will come across a stolen bicycle or a stolen bike found in somebody’s yard,” explained Lieutenant Ben Henderson. “We’ll check the serial number, but if the victim or the property owners never had that serial number written down they never registered it with us, a lot of these bicycles go recovered without really being returned to the original owner.”

The program is available for all Pittsburg or surrounding area bike owners. They can come in to register their bike Monday through Friday between 8 am and 5 pm.