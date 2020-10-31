New Pittsburg Dairy Queen breaks ground

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A familiar ice cream franchise breaks ground on its second location in Pittsburg. The new Dairy Queen will be located on 2101 North Broadway Street.

The building was blessed by the owners before 12 members of the community joined them in breaking ground. This was the second attempt at building a store, after the previous attempt was canceled due to covid-19.

Al Patel, Dairy Queen Owner, said, “We were planning to do it in 2020 March, but due to the COVID, the franchise, the owner stopped us, but we are good to go this year, by March 2021.”

Once completed, this will be the second franchise location in the country to feature a new interior design.