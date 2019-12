JOPLIN, Mo. — Several donation bins will soon be popping up around town, but it’s not for clothing.

These new pet food pantries were donated by the Fisher Family for pet food donations.

Currently, only one bin is out at Champions Feed Store ( 1326 S Joplin Ave ), but others will soon be popping up in other locations.

The Joplin Humane Society says both cat and dog food will be accepted.