New partnership will give Crawford County inmates access to mental health services

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — After noticing inmates in the Crawford County Jail weren’t getting adequate treatment for mental health issues and substance abuse, a new partnership was born.

Crawford County Sheriff Danny Smith, said, “It’s vital that we address mental health.”

Crawford County inmates will now have access to a mental health treatment program.

Eric Thomason, Director of Behavioral Health Services, Community Health Center SE Kansas, said, “There’s a subset of populations that just aren’t getting adequate treatment and after meeting with Sheriff Smith, we recognized that the Crawford County jail population is one of them.”

Sheriff Danny Smith says the grant funded pilot program will help individuals struggling with addiction and mental illnesses.

“And I really feel like the resources for mental health illness and drug abuse disorders, those resources have really dried up and they’ve went backwards and everything else is moving forward and so this program to me is just epic because we have the ability and the venue to try to help these people in a controlled environment,” said Smith.

There are currently 25 individuals participating. Treatment opportunities include addiction counseling, medication assisted treatment, and aftercare opportunities.

“Another big part of the social work treatment is discharge planning, and so not only do they receive treatment from us, while they’re in the jail, if they opt into it they’ll receive treatment from us here in Pittsburg or any other location that we may be serving,” said Thomason.

“Everything that’s going on with funding and that type of thing with mental health, the jails are on the front lines, they really are. They have basically become the U.S.’s mental health hospitals and it’s something that’s landed in our laps and, you know what, we’re going to see if we can adapt and overcome that and see if we can help these people,” said Smith.