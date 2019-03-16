New partnership to reduce medical bills at Ascension Via Christi

PITTSBURG, Ks. - A new partnership will help Ascension Via Christi patients pay a little less for their health care.

MDSave is a voucher program that is now accepted at the Pittsburg hospital and can discount medical bills up to 60% on certain medical procedures. Patients that are uninsured or have a high deductible insurance plan are eligible for the program. Right now, MDSave helps cover medical expenses for hernia repairs, colonoscopies and physical therapy. In the future they hope to add sleep studies and childbirth to the list as well.

