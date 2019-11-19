New partnership is helping students understand the threats of opioid abuse

MIAMI, Ok. – The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (NEO) College is partnering with the Quapaw Counseling Services to provide outreach and assistance to students.

This partnership was possible thanks to the Oklahoma Opioid Response Higher Education Community Outreach Grant.

Under the partnership, Quapaw Counseling Services will visit classrooms throughout the 2019-2020 academic year and educate the student body on the threats of opioid abuse.

They also spoke directly with campus resident assistants and provided education in the use of Narcan pouches, which can treat overdoses in emergencies.

“We are very pleased to partner with NEO A&M College and to provide services to both students and employees for any substance abuse and mental health issues they may be experiencing,” said Leslie Bissell, Quapaw Counseling Services.

While Opioid overdose deaths have been declining in Oklahoma since 2012, there were still nearly 400 deaths in 2017.

There has also been a rise in Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, which can ​occur when a woman uses prescription of non-prescription opioids during pregnancy.

Along with on-campus education, the partnership provides students and employees access to comprehensive testing and treatment services, as well as one-on-one counseling and medically assisted treatment that utilizes culturally responsive practices in a state-of-the-art facility.

Students or employees needing more information about the program or counseling services at NEO should contact Lori Kurtz, campus counselor at 918-540-6229, or Osburn at 918-540-6298.

For 24-hour assistance, you can contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).