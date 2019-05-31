New partnership brings MedFlight back to Joplin

Freeman Health System is welcoming the MedFlight program back to Joplin.

The need in our area for the air ambulance wasn’t as great when the program left Joplin shortly after the 2011 tornado, working under a different hospital. But, this new partnership allows patients with traumatic injuries or life-threatening conditions to get care as quickly as possible before even arriving at the hospital.

MedFlight has a traveling critical care unit, with state-of-the-art equipment, so treatment can begin immediately. Crew members will also communicate with Freeman Emergency Room doctors while transporting a patient. And, with so many rural areas in the four states, the fast response could mean all the difference.

“These things are the difference, many times, between life and death. So, we want to provide every possible resource we can to the patients in our region, so that we can help ensure their recovery and their good health going forward,” says Paula Baker, President & CEO of Freeman Health System.

“We’re excited to be back in the immediate Joplin area. The MedFlight program first originated back in October 1992, right here in Joplin. We’re excited about the partnership with Freeman Health System, and, you know, being back in our hometown community,” says Rod Pace, Area Manager for Air Methods Corporation.

The MedFlight crew has four full-time pilots, four full-time critical care nurses, four critical care paramedics, and two local mechanics.

MedFlight also provides transport services to Freeman Neosho.

