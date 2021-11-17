New parks building under construction in Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. — Construction on a new parks building is underway in Neosho.

It sits off Wheeler Street near the current Parks Department building. The new $160,000 facility will be ADA compliant and have more space. Once it’s finished, the plan is to tear down the existing one.

“This building was something that was in need for several years. It’s weathered through several storms, major wind storms and it was really in bad shape. And the Parks Department came up with a plan to come up with a new building,” said Kenny Balls — Neosho Parks Supervisor.

The hope is to have the new building finished by Christmas.