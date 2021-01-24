New park in Lamar is being built to honor veterans

LAMAR, Mo. — A new park is being built in remembrance of Barton County soldiers who fought in all wars.

Barton County Memorial Park will be taking the place of where the Lamar Memorial Hospital was located.

The Historical Society wanted to use the space to honor the 69 veterans who fought in World War II and other wars.

With help from charities and fundraisers, raised more than $170,000.

The first additions to the park will be plaques dedicated to the fallen soldiers with their names engraved.

Joe Davis Barton County Historical Society, says, “But mainly it’s for the veteran so we wanted a place where you know veterans can bring their grand kids their whatever and look down and see their stone.”

The Historical Society plans to have the 69 solider plaques placed in the ground this Spring.