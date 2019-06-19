New outreach program helps feed residents in Crawford County

PITTSBURG, Kan. —

A new outreach program will provide meals to residents living outside of Pittsburg from the Lord’s Diner.

Tuesday kicks off the organization’s first Arma area outreach project where more than 100 residents from Arma, Mulberry, Arcadia and Franklin will get a free meal. About four weeks ago, the Lord’s Diner started an outreach program in Frontenac and saw great success. As they’ve seen a great need for food services in the Arma area, they are expecting the community to whole heartedly back the project.

Matt O’Malley, Live Well Crawford County says “We presented them with the poverty statistics for the Arma area and talked with them on how their separated from, from a healthy grocer. And so it was really the perfect fit from them to start delivering meals to the Arma area.”

Laura Ramsey, the Lord’s Diner says, “You know our mission states we want to feed the hungry so we’re hoping to outreach people that can’t come to the diner and meet them.”

The free meals will be available to anyone who needs it. They will be provided every Tuesday from 5:30 pm to 6:15 pm at the Arma City Park, at the corner of East Main and North Fifth Street.