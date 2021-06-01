New outdoor event center “The Stompin’ Grounds” is being built in Lamar

LAMAR, MO – A new outdoor event center is being built in Lamar and the hope is to bring in more than just events.

“The Stompin’ Grounds” is being built and funded by “Johnson Construction and Development.”

The venue is being put together at 2500 Harvest Rd. where Johnson Construction owner, David Johnson, says they hope to have four events a year.

Costing around $400,000, it will hold upwards of 3,500 people.

Johnson says he hopes the venue will bring more people to the area.

“End game, I want to get the spotlight on Lamar, bring attention to our community. You know three or four events a year, we’ll make this pay out over time I hope, and hopefully we’ll get to know where we are.” Says Johnson.

He adds that the first event will be a monster truck show on August 20th.