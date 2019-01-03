New Oklahoma targets uninsured drivers

A program targeting uninsured drivers is catching thousands of people on Oklahoma roads.

The Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion Program is a group of patrol cars that have been traveling statewide since November. The vehicles are outfitted with mobile license plate cameras to catch those driving without insurance. When caught, a person is required to pay a fee of $174 dollars.

So, far about 2000 people have been caught, with the number expected to rise. Miami Police Chief Thomas Anderson says Oklahoma is among the top list for uninsured motorists.

"There's a lot of property damage in a accident and it creates a very severe personal liability. There's usually medical bills depending on the accident and having that insurance covers both parties involved,” says Thomas Anderson, Miami Police Chief.

Anderson adds in the last 3 years the city of Miami has averaged about 230 insurance tickets.