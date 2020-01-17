New Nevada City Manager has big plans for the position

NEVADA, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri city official has new plans to improve morale and involvement.

Mark Mitchell assumed the Nevada Interim City Manager role January first.

Mitchell takes over for JD Kehrman, who left to go to Kansas City at the end of 2019.

Although this is a temporary role, Mitchell already has plans for the city.

He’s currently working on a vision statement with city employees to boost morale and develop what the community is and where they want to take it.

Mark Mitchell, Nevada Interim City Manager, said, “My vision is to change the narrative from being the city to our city. Instead of what will the city do for me, it’s what I can do for our city.”

In the upcoming months, the city of Nevada will be launching a social media campaign Our Nevada Mo.

Mitchell hopes this campaign will get the community involved with future projects, including the street project.