New Nature Reach mascot soars onto Pitt State campus

Pittsburg State’s Nature Reach program now has a new ambassador donning feathers.

Alexander, the Harris’s hawk joined the facility last month, coming all the way from Cave Creek, Arizona.

He will take over for Harriet, the 35-year-old Harris’s hawk that passed away in January, and represented the PSU Nature Reach program since 1988.

Before coming to Southeast Kansas, Alexander was being treated at wildlife rehab facility.

After falling from his nest, he developed a condition called ‘splay leg’ causing his legs to stick out instead of sitting directly under his body.

Alexander will be taken care of by the university biology students looking to pursue careers with wildlife or environmental education.