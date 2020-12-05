New mural unveiled in Webb City

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A new mural in Webb City highlights one of the city’s most prominent landmarks.

Jack Dawson, Praying Hands Artist, said, “Well I was born in Webb City, I’m 4th generation in our family.”

It’s been a few years since Jack Dawson decided to tackle a big piece of public art.

“This was a project I undertook when I was a student at Missouri Southern – the idea about putting a symbol that would represent good spiritual qualities and a reminder that prayer is a very important and vital part of person’s life.”

It started in 1971 – a process that wouldn’t wrap up until 1974. That timeline is now displayed in a mural just south of the Praying Hands statue. It shows early models, the site under development, and shares details many just don’t know.

Trisha Wingebach, Mural Design, said, “A lot of people assume that a piece of art this size was made outside of the community when in fact it was very grassroots. This was built in a backyard just a few blocks away in the heart of Webb City.”

The mural plaza came as a surprise for Dawson.

“There are some things in there I’d forgotten about – and when I began to see them it just brought back a lot of memories, lot of people,” said Dawson.

The mural and statue sit on a piece of land owned by the Dawson Heritage Foundation just West of King Jack Park.