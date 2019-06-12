New mural on Route 66 in Galena

GALENA, Kan. - A new mural is catching the eyes of Route 66 travelers in Galena.

A vintage Coca Cola logo is being added to the building at the corner of Route 66 and Main Street. The soda company first approached the building's owner about placing the nostalgic mural at the busy intersection about a year ago. It's 16 by 60 feet and is expected to appeal to Mother Road enthusiasts traveling through the small Southeast Kansas town.

"The tourists that are traveling Route 66, they love to have focal points where they can stop and take pictures, and I think that will that will be a huge attraction right there," says Ashley Qualls Groves, Galena Council Member.

"I've lived here for a long time and a lot of good things are happening in Galena. I just thought this might be a way to contribute in some small way," says Joseph West, building owner.

The sign's not done yet. A Route 66 shield will be added to the right of the Coca Cola design, and the project is expected to be done by Friday.

