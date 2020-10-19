New mural in Downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new sign announcing the beginning of the art district in Downtown Joplin is in the works.

This weekend, two artists spent time painting the mural on the Covert Electric Supply Building near Main and B Street.

The mural will kick off the start of the arts district and will represent different elements of the district.

Linda Teeter, President of Joplin Arts District, says, “There is a lamp all that lamp is steampunk, which is another art form genre and it is nodding leaning down and it is nodding to the sunshine lamp district.”

Andrew Batcheller, Artist, says, “I want them to get a feeling of magical kind of a fantastical land, which is what we are trying to represent with the arts district all the wonderful artists and all the creativity we just want a mash up of that on this mural.”

The artists have two days of painting left and the mural will be unveiled later this month.