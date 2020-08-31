New Mural in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A new mural honoring famous people from Carthage will soon be brightening up the downtown area.

Several community members got to see a preview of what it will look like.

The project is titled “Big Dreams Grow in Carthage” and was designed by a local artist.

The inspiration behind it comes from wanting to show kids they can be anyone they want to be regardless of being from a small town.

“Vision Carthage”, a non-profit organization whose mission is to beautify and revitalize is spearheading the project.

They say not only does this show off carthage’s community pride, but it could attract visitors to the downtown area.

“It does so much for the dowtown portion as well just to show how much we do care about that. It kind of promotes driving people here to check it out and then that’s gonna also promote sales, hopefully go and check out the little boutiques and other small businesses that we have. So, it’s all about economic development as well and just improving the community as a whole.”

“I was honored to do it. It’s a little bit of a challenge because it’s out of my normal painting style, at least the way we designed it. It’s got multiple styles in there. But, i’m happy to do it and glad I got chosen.”

The mural will be placed on the side of the McBride Antiques building.

Instead of handpainting it onto the building, they’ll be using a tiling technique which will help it last longer.

The fundraising campain to pay for the mural will kick off in September and they hope to get started on the mural by the Spring or Summer.