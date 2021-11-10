New multi-million dollar library under construction in Monett

MONETT, Mo. — Construction is underway on a new public library in Monett.

The Barry Lawrence Regional Library has needed an upgrade for the better part of 20 years. An operating tax levy will fund the $6 million project.

The new facility will have study rooms, a meeting room that will seat 125 people, a kitchen and a teen area.

“We’ll be able to do all sorts of cool and exciting things, so I think just being able to provide this to the community which will actually be, Monett’s our biggest community so this will be our flagship library,” said Gina Milburn — Barry Lawrence Regional Library Director.

The library is expected to be finished by next August.

