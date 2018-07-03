New MO law rewards donors for giving to charities

A new law in the Show-Me State allows residents to get more bang for their buck when they donate money to some not for profit organizations.

It's called Missouri House Bill 1288 and was signed into law last week by Governor Mike Parson. It allows taxpayers to receive a credit against their taxes in an amount equal to fifty percent of the amount of their donation. Those donations must go towards organizations that provide funding for unmet health, hunger and hygiene needs of children in school.

"Double the amount of money that can go into those entities because the individual will get a tax credit back from the state. They have a tendency to giving more to those organizations, I think it leverages more money and it really does help the citizens that are the most vulnerable and those that are in greater needs,” says Charlie Davis.

Before a not for profit organization can be part of this program they must first apply, one that has is Choices; and Jordynn Griffith says there's already a donor waiting list.

"It's huge, it's a huge benefit, we're incredibly thankful that the state passed this,” says Jordynn Griffith.

In addition of the unmet needs for children, the law also extends the sunset and increases the cap on food banks, maternity homes and pregnancy centers like choices.

"Well the way it works is you're already getting your deductions for charitable giving but then you're also getting 50 percent back of your donation to our organization as a credit on top of your taxes,” says Jordynn Griffith.

To find out if a particular not for profit organization is taking part in the program and if so, when the tax credit takes effect, you'll need to call that organization and ask.