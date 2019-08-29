New MO auto policies officially in effect

First, inspections are no longer needed on vehicles for a period of ten years following their model year, instead of the old law, which was just five years.

Second, processing fees for driver’s licenses or permits for 3 years or less is going up from $2.50 to $6.

For three years or more, it’s going up from five to 12 dollars.

The title application processing fee is increasing from $3.50 to six dollars.

And, the revenue department will revoke a motorist’s license when that driver hits a highway or emergency worker in a construction or emergency zone.