New Missouri law makes way for museum and culture district in Downtown Joplin

by: Gretchen Bolander

MISSOURI —

A new law in Missouri paves the way for a museum and cultural district in Downtown Joplin.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe signed Senate Bill 397 at Spiva Center for the Arts Monday. The measure centers on forming a museum and cultural district, allowing supporters to create a funding source for construction and operations through a sales tax or $1 added admission fee. It extends the time frame to create the district following a disaster declaration, like the 2011 Joplin tornado.

“There’s no reason to penalize a community like this because they did the right things first by putting an artificial deadline on it.”

MO. Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, (R)

The state designation for a museum and cultural district can focus on community culture and the arts, including the performing arts, music, libraries and other entertainment.

